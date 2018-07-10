Policy to be drafted on who keeps records

At a Heartland Risk Management presentation on public records, the presenter suggested that part of the requirement be that the county attorneys be included among “lawful custodians” of the public records of the county, such as for sensitive records.

“The question is I don’t know if they have a proposed policy because people aren’t just going to come out and ask us for a thing that the auditor has or the assessor has. They’re going to go to those offices first,” County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath said at the Sept. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The lawful custodian means the governmental body currently in possession of the public record.

