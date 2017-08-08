Pool is close to taking bids

The renovation project at the New Hampton Municipal Pool gained steam last week as Parks and Recreation Department and Burbach Aquatics officials held a “pre-bidding” meeting with four contractors to discuss the $627,000 project.

Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said that final bids are due later this month and that he hopes work can begin on the project as soon as the City Council awards the winning bid, which should happen in early September.

“We talked [at the pre-bidding meeting] about what we’re looking for and they gave us some ideas for changes that will smooth out the process,” Kramer said. “The goal is to get going as soon as we can.”

