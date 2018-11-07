Pool having a huge year

The convergence of new accommodations and hot weather have been good for the New Hampton Municipal Pool this year. The pool was renovated and a splash pad added.

Fiscally speaking, swimming pools tend not to be considered “a money maker” for city governments; rather they serve the public quality of life.

Nevertheless, the amount of patrons at the pool has been up — “way up,” said Tara Hackman, recreation coordinator with the New Hampton Parks Department.

