Home / News / Pool project gets big boost

Pool project gets big boost

Tue, 08/29/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Hansen, Schilling donate $25,000 apiece for matching donation program
By: 
By Bob Fenske

The New Hampton Municipal Pool project appears to be back on track, thanks to the generosity of two area residents.
Willis Hansen and Walt Schilling announced last week that they have combined forces for a challenge campaign to help the pool renovation project that took a hit earlier this month when bids came in more than $100,000 over budget.
The two retired businessmen have each pledged to match up to $25,000 in donations, meaning that the pool project could gain an additional $100,000.
“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for both Willis and Walt and that they are willing to step up and do this to make sure we can complete this project when we said we would,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said. “It’s a testament to their belief in our community.”

For more of this article, see the Aug. 29 edition of the New Hampton Tribune
 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here