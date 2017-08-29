Pool project gets big boost

The New Hampton Municipal Pool project appears to be back on track, thanks to the generosity of two area residents.

Willis Hansen and Walt Schilling announced last week that they have combined forces for a challenge campaign to help the pool renovation project that took a hit earlier this month when bids came in more than $100,000 over budget.

The two retired businessmen have each pledged to match up to $25,000 in donations, meaning that the pool project could gain an additional $100,000.

“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for both Willis and Walt and that they are willing to step up and do this to make sure we can complete this project when we said we would,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said. “It’s a testament to their belief in our community.”

For more of this article, see the Aug. 29 edition of the New Hampton Tribune

