Pool project lands key grant

New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer drove a long ways Wednesday, but the 522-mile round trip to Corning proved well worth it.

That’s because the New Hampton Municipal Pool renovation project received a $106,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant from the Enhance Iowa Board.

And with that, New Hampton has raised the $626,000 it needs for a project that will include installing a splash pad, a new drop-down slide and several new “pool fixtures” designed for children under the ages of 10.

“We felt good going in, but it is a relief because we can really go to work on it now,” Kramer said. “You just don’t know until they say yes, and without this, we’d have to raise that money and who knows how long that would have taken.”

