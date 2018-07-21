Pool ready to celebrate renovations

The sod went in on Wednesday, the “Sea of Thanks” signs went up on Thursday and the New Hampton Parks and Recreation is ready to celebrate on Monday.

That’s the evening the New Hampton Municipal Pool will have its “grand opening” to mark the completion of a $725,000 renovation project that has pumped new life into the old pool.

The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and include free swimming, a 5:15 p.m. ribbon cutting and a free meal consisting of a hot dog, chips, drink and cookies.

— For more on this story, see the July 20 New Hampton Tribune.