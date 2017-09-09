Home / News / Pool renovation project gets green light

Pool renovation project gets green light

Sat, 09/09/2017 - 1:17am Bob Fenske
Donors come through to help committee overcome higher-than-expected bids; work set to begin this month
Bob Fenske

Work will begin soon on the renovation of the New Hampton Municipal Pool after the City Council Tuesday night accepted bids from two companies to complete a project that will cost more than $700,000.
Council members voted 5-0 — Councilman Scott Carey was unable to attend the meeting — to accept bids from Henkel Construction of Mason City and Mechanical Inc., an Illinois firm, for the project that will include the installation of a new splash pad, drop slide, toddler slide and floatable toys in the pool.
 

For more of this story, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune

