Home / News / Pool will finally open Monday ... hopefully

Sun, 06/03/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

They’re trying, but it appears there will be at least one more delay when it comes to the opening of the New Hampton Municipal Pool.
Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said Wednesday in all likelihood the pool won’t kick off the 2018 season until at least Monday as officials awaited the arrival of a replacement motor that runs the pool pumping system.
If all went well Thursday, though, that motor is in place today [Friday].
