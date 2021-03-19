Pool will open, but workers are needed

The New Hampton Municipal Pool will definitely be open this coming summer, but Parks and Recreation officials say they are still woefully short of applicants.

That led the Park Board last Wednesday to increase wages for lifeguards, water-safety instructors (WSIs) and others who will be employed at the pool when the facility opens on Saturday, May 29.

"We're short, no question about it," Parks and Rec Program Manager Tara Hackman said last week, "and it's really across the board. We need lifeguards, we need WSIs, we need swim-lesson aides and we haven't had anyone apply for the concession stand.

“Hopefully, the board's decision will help, but we also know that we have to get some of the kids back after last year."

In 2020, the pool remained close throughout the summer because of COVID-19 concerns, and Hackman said Friday the facility will "definitely be open" in 2021.

