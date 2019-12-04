Popular painting class kicks off National Library Week

Messes inspire creativity, and sometimes creativity is messy.

Parents and grandparents found this out on Saturday during the “Kids Painting Class,” which was held at the Nashua Public Library.

Library Director Heather Hackman had so much interest in the class, she opened a second class, which also filled up. Sign ups were required so all 30 canvases could be ready to go before class started. Hackman drew fun unicorns that the children could paint however they wanted.

“My daughter actually found the design and I thought that would be a fun design for the kids to paint,” said Hackman.

— For more on this story, see the April 11 Nashua Reporter.