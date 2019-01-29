Power Club to host winter event Saturday

A home-grown corn waffle breakfast, chili cook-off and “sleigh mania” (or wagon mania, depending on the weather) are some immediate reasons to attend the Northeast Iowa Antique Engine and Power Club’s second annual breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 2 on its grounds at 2732 Stanley Ave., Fredericksburg.

The underlying reason to attend the Feb. 2, Groundhog’s Day event is to support the efforts of the Antique Engine and Power Club, which makes it its mission to keep agricultural history alive in the community. The club is in its 20th year of existence. What began as a two-day get-together eventually outgrew the industrial park, and the multiple club events now held yearly fill sev- eral buildings on the Stanley Avenue grounds, such as a learning center or “museum” and meeting hall, a machine shed and a wood shop. To use any of the facilities, contact a club member.

“It’s a chance to shuck off the cabin fever we get during the holidays and a chance to visit with their neighbors,” charter club member Herold Nordaas said.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m.

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 29 New Hampton Tribune.