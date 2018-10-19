Home / News / The power of numbers

The power of numbers

Fri, 10/19/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Parade of Choirs puts spotlight on vocal students
By: 
Bob Fenske

The vocal students of New Hampton Community Schools truly saved the best for last Monday night as they finished the every-other-year Parade of Choirs Concert with a flourish.
Now, don’t get the wrong idea, the performances by the four choirs — Keynotes, Seventh and Eighth, NuHi Chorale and the Chamber Choir — were just fine, but “Try Everything” that was performed by both high school groups and “This is Me” performed by the 170-plus students in grades 5-12 were simply outstanding.
And considering how much time those combined choirs had to work together — five minutes for the high school choirs and 10, maybe 15, minutes for the 5-12 choir — that’s saying something.
— For more on this story, see the Oct. 19 New Hampton Tribune.

