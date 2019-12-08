Power Show makes for whole lot of work

There have been many, many annual events in Chickasaw County this summer. The one held Saturday and Sunday near Fredericksburg may have been outside the norm in one regard: There seemed to be more people there over 60 than under 10.

And while the over-60 crowd could be heard reminiscing about the various farm equipment shown at the Northeast Iowa Antique Engine and Power Show, there were participants that were way too young to remember using the equipment.

The event over the weekend gave those youngsters a chance to see what farm chores use to entail.

