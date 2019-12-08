Home / News / Power Show makes for whole lot of work
With the red flags marking the wire that goes into this two-row planter, Roger DeSloover demonstrates how planting was done in the 30s. Notches in the wire release the seed.

Power Show makes for whole lot of work

Mon, 08/12/2019 - 10:24am Bob Fenske
For those who put on the show, effort is worth it to recreate farm life from past
By: 
Dorothy Huber

There have been many, many annual events in Chickasaw County this summer. The one held Saturday and Sunday near Fredericksburg may have been outside the norm in one regard: There seemed to be more people there over 60 than under 10.

And while the over-60 crowd could be heard reminiscing about the various farm equipment shown at the Northeast Iowa Antique Engine and Power Show, there were participants that were way too young to remember using the equipment.

The event over the weekend gave those youngsters a chance to see what farm chores use to entail.

For more on this story see the August 13 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here