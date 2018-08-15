Power Show takes folks back in time
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By:
Bob Fenske
Cam Haar was definitely the kid of the bunch gathered around the machine Saturday morning, but he didn’t care.
“I’m the young guy, no doubt about it,” the 24-year-old Alta Vista man said, “but I love this. This is how I was raised, to appreciate where we came from, and this gives you that.”
“This,” of course, was the Northeast Iowa Antique Engine and Power Show, which has become a rite of August at the Pioneer Power Acres grounds southeast of Fredericksburg.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 14 New Hampton Tribune.