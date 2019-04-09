Prep athletes to show support for first-graders

New Hampton High School athletes wanted to show their support for two area first-graders who are battling cancer, and the school’s activities director thinks it says something about the Chickasaws.

“They approached us, and I think that says a lot about what kind of student-athletes we have,” Brad Schmitt said. “They want to help, they want to be supportive and they want to do the right things.”

And they will do all three this week in support of 6-year-old Tatum Lechtenberg and 7-year-old Dixie-Lynn Fiala and their families. Lechtenberg is battling leukemia while Fiala is taking on a cancerous brain tumor.

For more on this story see the September 3 Tribune.