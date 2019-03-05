A pretty classy weekend!

Sadie Tenge sat in the gymnasium bleachers at New Hampton High School Sunday afternoon, blankly staring in the distance as she waited to join her fellow Chamber Choir members on the risers at Coffeehouse.

“Sadie, you awake?”

“I’m not sure,” the New Hampton senior said with a laugh, albeit a weary one. “I think so, but honestly, the walk down there looks tiring.”

That was this past weekend in a nutshell for many New Hampton High students, although this year’s “Prom-Coffeehouse Double Dip” came with a snowy twist so until Saturday morning no one was quite sure if prom was going to go off as scheduled.

But school officials, after consulting with National Weather Service personnel Saturday morning, gave prom a thumbs-up, despite the fact that the area was under a winter storm warning.

