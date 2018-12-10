Home / News / Pretty cool ride to school

Pretty cool ride to school

Fri, 10/12/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
For 30 years, firefighters have given poster contest winners ride to school in a fire truck
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s a rite of virtually every morning during Fire Prevention Week.
A New Hampton Fire Department truck will pull up next to the Tribune office, a child will jump out and a photo will be snapped.
It’s been going on for almost 30 years, and it’s a tradition New Hampton Fire Chief Steve Geerts hopes will never die.
“I think it’s one of the best parts of the job,” he said, “and all of us who have driven a child to school would probably say that. To see the excitement on the kids’ faces, to see how families treat it as a really big deal — we have parents, siblings, grandparents out there a lot of times waiting for us — it’s just pretty dang cool.”
