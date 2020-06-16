In a normal year, Mikkelson Park would have been packed this past weekend for Heartland Days festivities.

Granted, in a normal year, the weather for New Hampton’s annual town celebration wouldn’t have been that perfect, right New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz?

“I don’t want to hear it,” he said last week when asked about the forecast for the upcoming weekend. “Someone owes us this same weekend in 2021, that much I can tell you.”

Yet, New Hampton’s largest park wasn’t exactly quiet on Saturday; in fact, the park felt a bit like a microcosm of where we’re at when it comes to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic as a society.

Slowly but surely, we’ve pretty much reopened.

Campgrounds and parks were busy over the weekend. High school baseball and softball teams are taking the diamond this week for an abbreviated 2020 season.

