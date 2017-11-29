Prichard endorses Hubbell for governor

State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, is endorsing Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell in the primary campaign for governor, Hubbell announced in a statement on last week.

Prichard himself is a former Democratic primary candidate in the 2018 election. After suspending his campaign in August, Prichard hosted candidates Hubbell, Sen. Nate Boulton and Dr. Andy McGuire at his home for a meet-and-greet with Floyd County residents.

“I’m endorsing Fred for two reasons: he would make an outstanding governor for all Iowans, rural and urban, and I know Fred can win in November and deliver the real results our state desperately needs,” Prichard said in a statement released by the Hubbell campaign. “I ran for governor because I strongly felt our state was headed in the wrong direction under Kim Reynolds’ disastrous leadership, and I believed I was someone who could bring together both rural and urban Iowa. I wholeheartedly support Fred because I know he is the only candidate who can do the same, and has the right vision to actually get our state back on track.”

Hubbell has a background in Iowa businesses as the chairman of Younkers and later, president of Equitable of Iowa, and he’s served on multiple state economic development committees and philanthropies.

