Prichard inches closer to gubernatorial decision

The man who represents New Hampton in the Iowa House of Representatives acts like a candidate for governor; heck, he sounds like a candidate.But State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, said in a recent interview that he is not a candidate ... yet."We're definitely thinking about it, exploring it," he said, "and I expect we're going to make a decision soon, very soon. But right now, it's just an option."Still, spend a few minutes with Prichard and there's little doubt that the three-term representative believes Iowa is not headed in the right direction; in fact, he terms the recently completed session of the Legislature as a "full-blown disaster for working Iowans."