Prichard takes over as Iowa House minority leader

Iowa House Democrats have chosen Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, to lead their party in the 2019 legislative session.

Prichard was elected Iowa House Minority Leader when the House Democratic caucus met Saturday in Des Moines.

“This is not something I was expecting,” Prichard said Saturday. “I was really honored and humbled to be the consensus choice at the caucus.”

Prichard was chosen to replace Mark Smith of Marshalltown, who told colleagues after the recent general election that he was stepping down after five years at the position.

