Prichard talks health care, education with area retired teachers

Rep. Todd Prichard was talking to a group of teachers Wednesday, you could tell by the kinds of questions they asked.

He might have felt like he was in a classroom.

“We’ve all dealt with children all of our lives, and one of the things we teach is compromise,” one teacher asked Prichard. “We’ve all heard about how everything is

so polarized in the legislature. You don’t talk to each other, Democrats and Republicans

won’t have anything to do with one another. Is that really true, or not?”

Prichard, a Democrat from Charles City, has been a representative since 2013 and currently represents Iowa House District 52, covering Floyd, Chickasaw and part of Cerro Gordo county. He is running unopposed in the upcoming November election.

The event was a Q&A hosted by the Big 4 Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association (IRSPA) at the NIACC Center in Charles City. Iowa state Sen. Waylon Brown was also invited to the forum, but was unable to attend due to a family issue.

Brown, a Republican from St. Ansgar, represents the 26th Iowa Senate District, which, in addition to Prichard’s district, also includes all of Howard and Mitchell counties and parts of Worth and Winneshiek counties.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 25 New Hampton Tribune. The story originally appeared in our sister paper, the Charles City Press.