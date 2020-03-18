Prichard will have opponent in fall general election

Two Republican candidates will vie for the chance to knock off four-term State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, this fall, while Democrats didn’t have a candidate file for the State Senate district that includes Chickasaw County.

The filing period for state and federal offices ended Friday at 5 p.m. while the filing period for county offices runs through Wednesday, March 25.

Prichard will run unopposed in the June 2 Democratic primary while two Republicans, Craig Clark and Charley Thomson, will square off in the GOP primary for House District 52, which includes all of Chickasaw and Floyd counties, along with the eastern third of Cerro Gordo County.

For more on this story see the March 17 Tribune.