Home / News / Primary election isn’t cheap

Primary election isn’t cheap

Sat, 06/09/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Even with relatively few voters, the election costs Chickasaw County a bundle
By: 
Bob Fenske
Primary Election 2018, Chickasaw County Auditor's Office

Voters — are at least a few of them — headed to the polls in Chickasaw County Tuesday to pick their party’s nominees for the upcoming general election, but that low voter turnout, less than 9.7 percent, seemed to validate County Auditor Joan Knoll’s decision to “consolidate” precincts.
“It comes down to two things,” Knoll said, “and the biggest thing isn’t necessarily the money, it’s finding people to work the polls. We have to keep them balanced as far as the parties go, and it’s just really difficult to find people who are going to put in a 16-hour day.”
— For more on this story, see the June 8 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here