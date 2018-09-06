Primary election isn’t cheap

Voters — are at least a few of them — headed to the polls in Chickasaw County Tuesday to pick their party’s nominees for the upcoming general election, but that low voter turnout, less than 9.7 percent, seemed to validate County Auditor Joan Knoll’s decision to “consolidate” precincts.

“It comes down to two things,” Knoll said, “and the biggest thing isn’t necessarily the money, it’s finding people to work the polls. We have to keep them balanced as far as the parties go, and it’s just really difficult to find people who are going to put in a 16-hour day.”

