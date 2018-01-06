Home / News / Primary election is set for Tuesday

Primary election is set for Tuesday

Fri, 06/01/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday and decide their party’s nominations for November’s general election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and those who would like to cast ballots early can do so at the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office through Monday.
The Auditor’s Office will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.
Sample ballots can be found on pages 8-9 of this edition of the Tribune.
— For more on this story, see the June 1 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

