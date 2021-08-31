Progress made at derailment site

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed Saturday afternoon about three miles west of New Hampton, forcing Emergency Management Agency officials to order the evacuations of dozens of rural residents from their home.

By Tuesday, Chickasaw County EMA Director Jeff Bernatz said progress has been made at the site, which was being downgraded from an “emergency scene” to an “industrial work site.”

The Canadian Pacific train, which was carrying anhydrous ammonia, diesel fuel and aqueous ammonia, left the tracks shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday and numerous agencies responded to the scene.

Bernatz said that residences near the derailment site were evacuated Saturday, and residents were allowed to return to their homes Sunday afternoon.

He said in a press release Sunday afternoon that the train was also carrying diesel fuel and that both the train’s conductor and engineer were taken to MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center “as a precaution” and that both were treated and released.

“Families are being allowed back in that were initially evacuated,” Bernatz said in a Sunday press release. “Our current weather modeling including wind speed and direction continues to show no danger to the City of New Hampton and its residents. This is ever changing and we will advise the public if conditions change. The Iowa DNR is on scene monitoring water quality downstream.”

In a press release Tuesday, the EMA director said crews were continuing to work to remove 4,900 gallons of aqueous ammonia from a damaged tank car, and he added that Aqueous ammonia does not pose a threat to public health.

