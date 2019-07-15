Home / News / Project’s end is in sight
Project’s end is in sight

Mon, 07/15/2019 - 3:27pm Bob Fenske
Superintendent confident new middle school will be ready for students Aug. 23
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s top school administrator’s biggest fear was that New Hampton’s new middle school building wouldn’t be completed on time.

“I know everyone doing a construction project goes through that,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said, “and I’m going to be honest, I went through it, but walking through the building this week, it hit me that, ‘Yes, we’re going to be able to move in’ when the year starts.”

Jurrens made his comments on Thursday as he gave the Tribune a tour of the new school that is part of a $19.415 million investment New Hampton voters approved in a February 2017 referendum and also includes a new vocational agriculture and industrial technology center, as well as a new competition gymnasium.

