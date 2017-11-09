A promising start

As Tony Trower and his Boy Scouts cleaned up Mikkelson Park Sunday afternoon, the Troop 48 scoutmaster knew one thing for sure.

“We’re having a rally on the weekend after Labor Day next year,” Trower said. “That’s an absolute positive.”

And while attendance at the first-ever New Hampton Motorcycle Rally paled in comparison to the heyday of the Davis Rally, Trower and the Boy Scouts had plenty of reasons to celebrate the rally they put together in a span of just two months.

The community support was outstanding, the reviews from the almost 300 motorcyclists were almost exclusively positive and the scouts themselves had a blast.

“It went great,” Trower said ...

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune