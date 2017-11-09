Home / News / A promising start

A promising start

Mon, 09/11/2017 - 6:16pm Bob Fenske
Scoutmaster says New Hampton Motorcycle Rally will return to city in 2018
By: 
Bob Fenske and James Grob

As Tony Trower and his Boy Scouts cleaned up Mikkelson Park Sunday afternoon, the Troop 48 scoutmaster knew one thing for sure.
“We’re having a rally on the weekend after Labor Day next year,” Trower said. “That’s an absolute positive.”
And while attendance at the first-ever New Hampton Motorcycle Rally paled in comparison to the heyday of the Davis Rally, Trower and the Boy Scouts had plenty of reasons to celebrate the rally they put together in a span of just two months.
The community support was outstanding, the reviews from the almost 300 motorcyclists were almost exclusively positive and the scouts themselves had a blast.
“It went great,” Trower said ...

 

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

