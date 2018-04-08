Promo has raised over $43,000 for area causes

Grant Anderson is understandably proud of his bank’s Cookin’ for a Cause events.

Since State Bank started the promotion in 2012, it has raised more than $43,000 for various causes around the area.

Six years ago, the New Hampton bank held its first event and raised thousands of dollars for the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial, and next week, on Thursday to be exact, Anderson hopes to do the same for the TRIBE Trail.

“I like them a lot,” Anderson said, “and it’s not just because we raise some good money for some great causes but it’s a chance to see a lot of people and our customers in a different place than the bank.”

And this latest Cookin’ for a Cause event has a chance to be another big fundraiser as State Bank President John Rigler has agreed to match up to $2,500 for the TRIBE Trail.

“We want to give the trail a nice check,” Anderson said, “and so we’re hoping for a good turnout.”

