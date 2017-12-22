Protect dogs from the cold winter weather

If it’s too cold for you outside, it’s probably too cold for your dog.

And yet, people still need to take their dogs for walks in the winter, not just for good exercise, but because the dog needs to do some things outside that you don’t want done on the living room floor.

So many dog owners wonder, how cold is too cold? And also, when you do take your dog out into the cold, how long is too long?

According to veterinarian Dr. Kim Van Driel, who owns and operates New Hampton Veterinary clinic, it could depend on the dog.

“Those small breeds, like Yorkies and Shah Tzus, you need to keep them inside when it gets colder,” Van Drill said. “Larger breed dogs, like Labradors, do much better in the winter cold. Most larger breeds have a naturally thicker layer of hair, and a layer of fat to fight the cold.”

That doesn’t mean you can just leave the larger breeds outside, though.

“Once it gets below freezing, you need to make sure they have shelter to get out of the wind, and bedding to keep warm,” Van Driel said. “And with any breed of dog, you need to adapt them to the cold. Don’t just put them out in cold weather for hours at the time, let them get used to the colder temperatures, a little at a time.”

