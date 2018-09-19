Protecting and serving

Zach Nosbisch pointed to the somewhat large cup of coffee and laughed when asked about making the adjustment from working overnights to taking on a day shift.

“This has helped immensely,” New Hampton’s police chief said with a smile, “but in all seriousness, it is, I think, going well. The officers have been great to work with, we’re having good conversations and I really couldn’t have asked for much more three weeks into the job.”

Still, after years of working as an overnight deputy for the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, these 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shifts are taking a little getting used to.

“I’m adjusting, and it’s great. I’m not always so tired on the weekends and that’s great for my family,” he said, “but I pretty much drink coffee until I go home for lunch.”

He’s not complaining, though, because he has his dream job.

