Home / News / Psst, school’s just around corner
The steps leading to the front entrance of the school are pictured.

Psst, school’s just around corner

Mon, 07/22/2019 - 10:58am Bob Fenske
Online registration begins this week; students head back to class one month from today
By: 
Bob Fenske

As Jay Jurrens recapped last week’s School Board meeting Thursday morning, he paused and smiled.

“When this goes into the paper, we’re exactly a month from having students in the building,” the New Hampton superintendent said. “Summers always seem to go fast, but this one is flying by.”

And how fast is it going? Well, parents can start registering their students for the 2019-20 school year this week, and they will also be able to pay registration fees online.

For more on this story see the July 23 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here