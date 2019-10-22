Home / News / Pub has top tenderloin in all of Iowa
Iowa Pork Producers Association President Trent Thiele presents Pub at the Pinicon owner Dale Reicks (left) and the restaurant’s manager, Phil Zwanziger, with Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Award.

Tue, 10/22/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Manager calls IPPA award a ‘badge of honor’ for restaurant
By: 
Bob Fenske

Minutes after the Pub at the Pincion received the 2019 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Award, the folks from the Iowa Pork Producers Association issued a warning: Expect a “pork tenderloin tsunami.”

They weren’t kidding. Just ask Pub at the Pinicon Manager Phil Zwanziger.

“Oh my God, since the announcement was made, we’ve sold 414 of them,” Zwanziger said with a laugh. “I mean that’s crazy; I don’t know if we’ve sold 414 in the last year. It’s just been crazy.”

