Pub has top tenderloin in all of Iowa

Minutes after the Pub at the Pincion received the 2019 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Award, the folks from the Iowa Pork Producers Association issued a warning: Expect a “pork tenderloin tsunami.”

They weren’t kidding. Just ask Pub at the Pinicon Manager Phil Zwanziger.

“Oh my God, since the announcement was made, we’ve sold 414 of them,” Zwanziger said with a laugh. “I mean that’s crazy; I don’t know if we’ve sold 414 in the last year. It’s just been crazy.”

For more on this story see the October 22 Tribune.