Public addresses county officials regarding audit

All seats were taken in a packed boardroom at the Chickasaw County courthouse Monday, and all supervisors were present, as members of the public addressed the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors in regard to the recent Iowa State audit report, which was made public earlier this month.

"One of our presidents once said, 'trust but verify,'" said Doreen Cook, as she talked to the supervisors. "I think you're doing a lot of trusting, but not a lot of verifying."

The report by State Auditor Mary Mosiman stated that Chickasaw County officials need to better determine and document the public purpose of certain expenditures, and called into question about $1500 worth of questionable expenditures made by the county, and also recommended that the county establish better procedures for postage and landline phone claims, cell phone policies, review of employee time sheets, proper documentation of vacation payouts, and pop machine receipts.

Cook had a long list of questions and complaints regarding the report, and confronted the board and other county officials as they responded to each of them.

"Some of the things I've heard, I've been really disturbed about," Cook said.

