Public Health administrator says it’s time for her to start a new chapter

Kathy Babcock will retire after 14 years as the administrator of Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare Services.

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Babcock tells Board of Health she will retire on April 2
By: 
Bob Fenske

The administrator of Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare Services will retire from her position early next month.

And Kathy Babcock said making the decision was excruciatingly difficult.

“A lot of prayer and a lot of thinking went into this,” she said, “but when it came right down to it, it’s maybe time for someone else to lead this department and for me to move onto the next chapter in my life.”

For more on this story see the March 17 Tribune.

