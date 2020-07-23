Public Health administrator warns of COVID-19 scam

On the day that Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare Services announced the 40th positive COVID-19 case in the county, the department’s administrator warned residents of a “COVID-19 scam.”

Administrator Lisa Welter said Thursday that public health agencies across Iowa are hearing reports of the scam. Welter said residents re receiving calls from someone claiming to be with Public Health, stating that the person has been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

The caller then says that the local public health office will send a COVID-19 test kit which requires a $50 processing fee.

“Public Health will never ask for banking or credit card information,” advises Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter. “There are no plans to make test kits available through the mail. If you believe you need to be tested, contact your Healthcare Provider or go to TestIowa.com to get an appointment time and location.”

If residents receive a COVID-19 scam call, they should contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at 641-394-3121.

Welter said the county’s 40th positive test is an adult in the 18-40 year-old age range, and she said as of Wednesday, 36 of those who have tested positive have recovered and been removed from Public Health monitoring.