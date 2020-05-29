Public Health director: Social distancing more important than ever

On the day in which Chickasaw County reached double digits when it comes to positive tests of Coronavirus COVID-19, Public Health and Homecare Services Director Lisa Welter said the need to social distance is even more important.

In a press release Friday, Welter said there are a large number of people have the virus, yet are asymptomatic. Asymptomatic means that people have the virus but do not feel ill or have no symptoms. This is concerning because asymptomatic patients are able to infect a large number of people unknowingly.

“We encourage people to spread out, whenever they are in a social situation, ideally 6 feet or more apart. If that is not possible, then a mask or face covering should be used in social situations,” said Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter. “These guidelines apply to indoor and outdoor gatherings.”

She added that epidemiologists are concerned that if the public becomes complacent in social distancing, the virus will spread rapidly.

Both positive tests are in the 41-60 year age group. The other eight residents who have tested positive for the virus have all recovered and been removed from Public Health monitoring.