Public Health director: Stress, anxiety are pandemic concerns

Fri, 05/01/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
With concerns over the virus and the economy, Welter says it’s important for residents ‘to take care of themselves’
Bob Fenske

On the day in which Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she would begin the process of “reopening the state,” Chickasaw County Public Health officials confirmed a fourth confirmed case of Coronavirus COVID-19.

And also on Friday, Public Health and Homecare Services Director Lisa Welter made a plea to residents to be on the lookout for stress and anxiety in their loved ones.

“For a lot of people, not being able to be around people is stressful,” Welter said, “and when you throw in all the economic uncertainty, one of the things I can’t stress enough is the importance of checking in with people, especially those who are home alone.”

