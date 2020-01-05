Public Health director: Stress, anxiety are pandemic concerns

On the day in which Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she would begin the process of “reopening the state,” Chickasaw County Public Health officials confirmed a fourth confirmed case of Coronavirus COVID-19.

And also on Friday, Public Health and Homecare Services Director Lisa Welter made a plea to residents to be on the lookout for stress and anxiety in their loved ones.

“For a lot of people, not being able to be around people is stressful,” Welter said, “and when you throw in all the economic uncertainty, one of the things I can’t stress enough is the importance of checking in with people, especially those who are home alone.”

