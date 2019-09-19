Public Health: Flu shot important this year

Kathy Babcock has always been a huge proponent of flu shots, but the administrator of Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare is doubling her pitch this year for a couple of reasons.

First, she points to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s prediction that the flu season, which has occurred in the late winter and spring in recent years, will come much earlier this year. Second, the strain of flu could be especially strong in 2019-20.

“I hear people tell me that ‘I never get the flu shot because I get sick from it’ or ‘it doesn’t work,’” Babcock said, “and I just don’t understand that. Why would you not take the preventative step to keep yourself from getting really sick?”

For more on this story see the September 17 Tribune.