Public Health: Please don't travel for Easter

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:35pm Bob Fenske
Officials ask residents to use various online programs to "gather" this weekend
By: 
Bob Fenske

The Chickasaw County Public Health and Home Care Department is advising against travel this Easter weekend.

“We know many families gather together over Easter and Passover,” said Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter said in a press release. “But, like school, shopping and most other activities, we’re asking residents to modify their plans in light of COVID-19.”

Gatherings of family and friends, whether in Chickasaw  County, or by travel to other states, is discouraged because, Welter said, when people come together, the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus grow. Although people with symptoms of the virus (coughing, fever and shortness of breath) obviously should not be around other people, even those who are seemingly well should do the same.

“We are learning that some people with coronavirus don’t have any symptoms,” Welter said, “and that even those who later develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms. This is why even people who do not feel ill should stay home.”

Families and friends are encouraged to find alternate ways to observe holidays and to stay connected. Public Health officials say Skype, Zoom, FaceTime or other electronic means of connecting, and phone calls and letters are especially welcome during this time of social distancing.

