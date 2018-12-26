Public Health suffers first ‘loss’ in a while

The Chickasaw County Public Health agency fell into the red in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.

Expenditures for fiscal 2018 totaled over $1.055 million, which was $13,847.03 higher than revenues for the same period, states the agency’s annual report provided to the Board of Supervisors last week.

This is a fairly new experience for Public Health Administrator Kathy Babcock, who began there in 2006.

“We’ve made money the last 12 years for the county, and it goes back to the general fund — made up to a quarter of a million dollars one year,” Babcock said later. “We work hard here but the funding has been reduced … across the board. All agencies are feeling this. Even the people that we serve feel this.”

“A lot of that [loss] was VA Health Net,” Babcock told the supervisors.

