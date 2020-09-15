Public Health: We all have a part in preventing suicide

Lisa Welter shared the statistic and let it sink in.

“Every 40 seconds in our country,” the administrator of Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare Services said, “someone loses their life because of suicide.”

For a moment, all was quiet in the Community Services Building’s conference room.

And then Welter talked about suicide and the impact it has had right here in Chickasaw County in recent months.

“I think it has been a tough year,” Welter said, “and one of the things I think is really important is to realize how much … I’m not sure what the right word to use is, but

I’d say the effects of a suicide touch so many other people — the family, the friends, the community.”

So Welter and her department has put together a weeklong “Suicide Prevention Week in Chickasaw County” that will begin next Monday and run through Friday.

