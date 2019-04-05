Purchases bring smiles at citywide garage sales

When Dixie Zeien’s grandchildren visited her after school on Thursday, she gave them a choice.

“They could go to the roller rink — because we own the skating rink — garage saling or to grandma’s house, and they chose here,” Zeien said at one of the well-stocked garages on Ash Drive.

Her grandson Ryan Kuhn had already picked up some neat loot, a cheese hat for dress-up days at school and some Marvel comics gear.

Diane Kipp recalled earlier that day when a young girl bought about a 9-inch model sports car that flipped over to reveal a different chassis underneath.

“She handed me her whole stack, $3 or $4 — it was just a dollar,” Kipp said. “She was so excited, she was ready to take off with that car. It was nice making that little girl happy.”

— For more on this story, see the May 2 New Hampton Tribune.