Put it this way: All-State wait was definitely worth it

Tue, 03/19/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Throndson brothers, Scott and Deere all get invites to individual speech’s biggest event
Bob Fenske

They waited. They waited some more. And then, well, they waited even longer.
But for four New Hampton High School individual speech competitors, the interminable wait paid off on Saturday afternoon when they found out they had made it to the biggest meet of the year.
That’s when Will Throndson, Cody Deere, Katie Scott and Elliot Throndson learned that they had been nominated for the All-State Speech Festival that will be held this coming Monday at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
