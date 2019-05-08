Home / News / Putting the fun into Ionia!
A young boy on the Kids Corner/Kellogg’s Honey float gets ready to fire some candy into the crowd while Ionia Fun Days Parade Grand Marshal Jane McGrane (below), the longtime director of the city’s library, waves to the crowd Saturday morning.

Putting the fun into Ionia!

Mon, 08/05/2019 - 11:16am Bob Fenske
The town with the cool name puts on one heck of a celebration
By: 
Bob Fenske

Seen at the Ionia Fun Days Parade Saturday morning: A shirt that read “some call it the middle of nowhere … we call it I Own Ya.”

It’s an old story but a good one when it comes to how Ionia got its name. But that fun shirt in so many ways is a microcosm for Fun Days. Nothing — well save for that softball tournament — is taken seriously; what matters is folks having a blast.

The two-day celebration that ended late Saturday night included a wide variety of activities.

From “Redneck Mini-Golf” to the outdoor family movie to the Ionia Fire Department Breakfast to the parade led by longtime Ionia Public Library Director Jane McGrane to the countless games that included something called “outhouse races” to live music and the DJ Saturday night, it was one hell of a ride for little Ionia.

For more on this story see the August 6 Tribune.

