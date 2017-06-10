Quartet of royalty

Turkey Valley homecoming King and Queen Cale Reicks and Ashton Kout are flanked by the 2016 king and queen, Garrison Kruse and Brooke Herold, following the coronation ceremony that was held at the school Thursday night in between the junior varsity and varsity matches of the Trojans’ volleyball date with Postville. Although the queen is usually crowned at halftime of the homecoming football game, Turkey Valley had to come up with a “Plan B” after Central Elkader forfeited the contest to the Trojans because it did not have enough healthy players.

