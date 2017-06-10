Home / News / Quartet of royalty

Quartet of royalty

Fri, 10/06/2017 - 2:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Dorothy Huber

Turkey Valley homecoming King and Queen Cale Reicks and Ashton Kout are flanked by the 2016 king and queen, Garrison Kruse and Brooke Herold, following the coronation ceremony that was held at the school Thursday night in between the junior varsity and varsity matches of the Trojans’ volleyball date with Postville. Although the queen is usually crowned at halftime of the homecoming football game, Turkey Valley had to come up with a “Plan B” after Central Elkader forfeited the contest to the Trojans because it did not have enough healthy players.

 

For more of Turkey Valley's Homecoming, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here