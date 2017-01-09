Quick Learners
Schedule not kind for New Hampton Marching Band
Bob Fenske
Football teams love playing that first game of the season at home.
Band directors? Not so much.
“We started school on Wednesday and played a show on Friday,” New Hampton High School Band Director Justin Adam said, “and honestly, that first day of school we’re talking about schedules and expectations so we really didn’t play until Thursday. That’s not exactly a ton of preparation time.”
