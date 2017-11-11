Quilt presentation highlights Alta Vista Veterans Day event

Area veterans and their families and friends gathered Monday night for an event at the Municipal Hall in Alta Vista, where Sergeant Gilbert Rosenbaum was awarded a “Quilt of Valor.”

Rosenbaum, who lives in New Hampton, served in the United States Air Force from 1950-53 and was sent to Korea, where he was with the 49th Fighter Bomber Wings support staff.

Doreen Cook of Fredericksburg spoke at the event before the quilt was presented, and those gathered were served BBQ beef sandwiches and potato salad.

Cook belongs to the local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, and local members call themselves “Freedom Strippers.”

Cook joked about the interesting moniker.

“We’re called ‘Freedom Strippers’ only because that’s what quilters do, they take ‘strips’ of cloth and put them together,” she said. “We will not be doing any flag-pole dancing.”

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. The organization has over 8000 members nation-wide, and as of this month, the group has awarded over 170,000 quilts to veterans.

“Quilts of Valor is about people, not politics,” said Cook. “Each stitch represents the love, the gratitude and the tears of the quilt-maker.”

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune.