Quilters love sharing that takes place at retreat

When the winter weather starts to get you down, an option for some people is to hop on a plane and head to …

New Hampton, Iowa?

Well, maybe, if you’re a quilter.

New Hampton is the site of the annual “Cabin Fever Retreat,” an event for quilters, hosted by Quilter’s Window here in town. This year, the four-day gathering was held this past weekend, March 2-4 at the New Hampton Super 8.

Denise Sinnwell opened Quilter’s Window 13 years ago and has held the retreat for 12 years. She sees many of the same faces every year.

“These are some of the same ladies who come back year after year,” Sinnwell said at the event Friday afternoon. “They’ve made some great friendships, so they look forward to it every year.”

Sinnwell said there are usually about 20 quilters in attendance, and this year, only two are from New Hampton, the rest came from out of town. Some came from nearby places like Fredericksburg, Cresco, Decorah and Charles City, but some travelled from McGregor and Prairie du Chien — and even from as far away as Nebraska and Colorado.

Sinnwell said the quilters spend the weekend chatting and sewing and enjoying one another’s company.

“We share ideas, look for new projects, new inspiration — it’s just fun to get together,” she said.

Pat Crile arrived in Iowa via airline from Aurora, Colo. on Tuesday. Crile starting coming to the retreat about 10 years ago when she still lived in Washington, Iowa, and although she moved to Colorado about five years ago, she has kept on coming, every year.

“You heard us all laughing and talking, and we’re all sewing,” she explained. “We like Denise’s store downtown. I also have four grandsons who live in Marion, so it’s a chance to see some family while I’m here.”

Crile said it’s the fun and friendship that will keep her coming back.

“It’s great. It’s so much fun,” Crile said. “These are good friends, and this is the one who taught me how to quilt,” she said, motioning toward Maryann Bell, who is from Keota.

“I’m the one who picks her up at the Cedar Rapids airport and drives her up here,” Bell said.

One of the highlights of the retreat is a “show and share” event, which was held on Saturday night. Sinnwell said that local restaurants cater all the meals at the retreat.