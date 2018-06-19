Quilts of Valor ‘mean a lot’ to area veterans

Twenty-five U.S. military veterans, many from the Chickasaw County area, received quilts of comfort Thursday which were crafted by area volunteers with Quilts of Valor to honor the vets for their service.

Tom Myrsiades, of Alta Vista, served the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. He served a year in Vietnam and spent nine months out in the field. He wrote to his wife daily amid shifts as a vehicle track retriever and mechanic. For heroic or meritorious service or achievement in a combat zone, he earned the bronze star medal.

— For more on this story, see the June 19 New Hampton Tribune.